‘Plavaranga-2021’ tomorrow

Rangayana, Mysuru, has organised ‘Plavaranga-2021,’ a programme to review the year-long activities of Rangayana and release ‘Parva-Calendar’ at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises tomorrow (Dec. 31) at 6.30 pm. Actor and theatre activist S.N. Sethuram will be the chief guest. Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanth Kumar will be the guest. Kannada & Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa will be present. ‘Plavaranga-Gaana’ – a music programme will be presented by Rangayana junior artistes.
