Plea to clear debris from cleaned vacant sites
Voice of The Reader

April 6, 2021

Sir,

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has now started cleaning vacant sites at all localities. This is most welcome. But the cleared debris is left at a point on the site itself.

Now in a place like Dattagalli where vacant sites are more this is creating a problem. Neighbours take it upon themselves to burn the debris thus polluting the environment.

Corporation must see to it that the debris is cleared once the sites are cleaned and levy those charges on the owners.

Are we not supposed to lessen pollution? Let us remember what happens in Delhi every year.

These fumes are dangerous to people residing around. Why don’t Government agencies think till the end point of work?

This seems to be done in a hurry so we brag on being the cleanest city for one and fill the coffers by charging a hefty amount on the other.

Will the MCC Commissioner please take note of this and get the debris cleared on a regular basis?

We still have to apprise the City Corporation on the cleanliness point. We want our city to be pollution-free too.

– Vinoda Ramachandra, Dattagalli 3rd Stage, 5.4.2021

  1. Shanky says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:10 pm

    Vinoda: Don’t complaint saar. Mysooru IS the cleanest city in India. Why only Dattagalli ? All area is like this only. MCC- is not Mysoru Cacca Cleaning . You keep clean , the place is clean. Simpal- Alva?

