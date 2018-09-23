Plea to clear garbage at Rajiv Nagar

Uncleared garbage heap at Rajiv Nagar near the water tank in Ward No.10 is causing a lot of problems to the people living in the surrounding as foul smell is emanating from it. Also, due to overgrown weeds, there has been an increase in mosquitoes in the vicinity. Authorities concerned are urged to get the garbage cleared at the earliest.
Photo News
Heaps of garbage are scattered all over the road surrounding residential areas of Rajivenagar, as there are no Skip placed in communities, forcing residents to dispose off their domestic garbage on the corner of the road where it further fly all over the road. Also look at the ring road area adjoining Rejive nagar it is worst with garbage dumps.