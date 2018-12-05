Plea to safeguard two heritage buildings
Sir,

With reference to the recent news items in SOM about the DC inspecting Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings and then Minister Khader too visiting Lansdowne building, I wish to express my thoughts on the subject. Both the buildings are unique heritage structures and there are reports concerning both — one arguing for retention and another for demolition. The issue is languishing for years without the government taking a firm decision for quick action one way or the other which is resulting in natural deterioration of both buildings leading inevitably to demolition and reconstruction of a new buildings with provision for vehicle parking etc.

Here I wish to share my experience staying in Germany in a road where the authorities agreed that the owners of buildings could make whatever changes in the interior but were prohibited not to alter the frontal look as a heritage of the World War building. This is how the government is taking pride and keen on preserving the heritage. Probably, the same approach can be taken in this case also with minimal cosmetic repair.

– H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana, Saraswathipuram, 20.11.2018

December 5, 2018

  1. kumar says:
    December 7, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    This plight is not caused by British or Mughals or any other so called enemies, it is our own plight unless we focus our energy and spirit to find our own faults and correct them we are bound to lose our heritage.

