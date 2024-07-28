‘PM Modi called to inform me about Governor’s post’
July 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Having lost elections twice in the last five years (2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2023 Assembly polls), C.H. Vijayashankar had little expectation about his future in the party.

That changed when he received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vijayashankar’s loyalty to the party and affable nature have ultimately led to his appointment as the Governor of Meghalaya.

Speaking to Star of Mysore  this morning, Vijayashankar expressed his elation over the new appointment. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me around 12.30 pm on Saturday to inform me about my new responsibility and wished me good luck.”

“I replied to PM Modi, assuring him that I would handle any responsibility entrusted to me and would make honest efforts to perform the task efficiently. Later that night, I was officially notified of my appointment as the Governor of Meghalaya. I was momentarily speechless but ultimately felt happy and honoured. This appointment is a recognition of my 35 years of service to the party. I am indebted to PM Modi for giving me this opportunity to represent Karnataka with pride,” said Vijayashankar.

When asked about when he would assume his new role, Vijayashankar mentioned that he would be leaving for New Delhi soon and would take charge as Governor within the next two days. Vijayashankar also recalled how some of his friends within the party had jokingly predicted his appointment as a Governor, which has now come true.

