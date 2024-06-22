Police ask media to protect cybercrime victims’ privacy
Police ask media to protect cybercrime victims’ privacy

June 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police Commissione B. Ramesh, has instructed the media to refrain from disclosing the names and addresses of cybercrime victims to safeguard their interests.

According to a media release from the Public Relations Officer of Mysuru City Police, there has been a surge in cyber fraud cases recently, resulting in numerous complaints filed at Police Stations.

“After filing FIRs, the names and addresses of victims who have lost money are often published in newspapers, causing embarrassment to the victims. Many have expressed objections to their details being publicised in the media. Therefore, we advise the media to respect the confidentiality of victims by refraining from publishing their names,” media release said.

