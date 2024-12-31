Police behaved like ‘contract killers’

December 31, 2024

MLC C.T. Ravi escalates dispute with Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar to Governor’s Office

Bengaluru: The ongoing feud between Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has intensified, with Ravi taking his grievances to the Governor’s office.

In a significant move, Ravi met the Governor yesterday, detailing events that transpired during the Legislative Council session and the developments following his controversial arrest.

He submitted an eight-page complaint seeking action and clarification from the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over alleged Police brutality.

Ravi’s complaint accuses the Police of inhumane treatment on Dec. 19, claiming they harassed him throughout the night. He demanded strict action against Belagavi City Police Commissioner Yada Martin, SP Guled and other officers, alleging his life was under threat and requesting heightened security. He also warned that matter would be brought to attention of President and Union Home Department.

In a shocking allegation, Ravi claimed that the Police, acting on instructions from Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and acting under his pressure, behaved like ‘contract killers’ and conspired to conduct a fake encounter by taking him to undisclosed locations. He alleged that supporters of Minister Hebbalkar threatened his life and were involved in planning a staged encounter.

Ravi described his arrest inside Suvarna Soudha as a violation of his rights. He cited a High Court opinion affirming that his arrest was against the law. Additionally, he argued that the CID has no jurisdiction over incidents occurring within the Assembly’s premises.

Ravi alleged attempts to transport him to his sugarcane fields and factory under the guise of official procedures, which he claimed were part of a plot to kill him or drive him to suicide.

MLC Ravikumar echoed Ravi’s sentiments, expressing anguish over the incident. BJP has accused Congress Government of misuse of power and politicising Police force.