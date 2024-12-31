‘Install board of Princess Road or allow us’
December 31, 2024

Mysuru: Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna has urged the authorities to either install the name board of Princess Road on Mysuru-KRS Road in the city at the earliest or give permission to install the board with the help of general public.

In his request to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff on social media, Krishna has even furnished the documentary evidence from the records of Central and State Governments and the news clippings, substantiating that the stretch of KRS Road is already named as ‘Princess Road.’

The very stretch of road from H.C. Dasappa Circle to Hotel Royal Inn Junction is named as Princess Road, in commemoration of Princess Krishnajammanni, after whom the TB Sanatorium was built on the road. The proposal to rename the stretch of road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’ should hence be withdrawn, he demanded.

The MCC should install the board and clear the confusions that have been created in this regard, within seven days. If not, the permission should be given to install the board with the help of general public, Snehamayi Krishna has urged the MCC Commissioner.

