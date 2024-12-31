Row over renaming KRS Road after CM Siddaramaiah:  Congress delegation meets MCC Commissioner

December 31, 2024

Mysuru: Amid simmering controversy over renaming the stretch of Mysuru-KRS Road after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a delegation of Congress leaders held a meeting with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, at the Old Council Hall of MCC this morning.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the debate for and against Chamaraja Congress MLA K. Harishgowda’s proposal to name the stretch of Mysuru-KRS Road from Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple in Vontikoppal to Hotel Royal Inn Junction in Metagalli as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.’

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, who recalled the decision of MCC Council including the officials (In the absence of elected body), said: “Siddaramaiah has enormously contributed to the health sector in the city, by building 12 hospitals at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,800 crore. What’s wrong in naming the stretch of road after Siddaramaiah, considering his notable contributions, when 1,430-km long roads in the city are named after 980 persons.”

He claimed that, PKTB Sanatorium was built on June 18, 1921 and the road was named as KRS Road in the year 1931. RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who works at the behest of others, has been creating unwarranted fuss in this regard, said Lakshmana.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar said, “some are under the impression that, they would be in limelight if they make any disparaging comments against Siddaramaiah. He has implemented many memorable works for comprehensive development of Mysuru, after erstwhile ruler of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Ayub Khan said, it is our collective proposal to rename the road after Siddaramaiah.

Former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) H.V. Rajeev said, “Siddaramaiah is the proud son of Mysuru. The road should be named after Siddaramaiah and he be feted with a Civic Honour.”

Former Mayor Arif Hussain, who too spoke in favour of the proposal, hailed Siddaramaiah himself as the ‘king.’

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff said, it is the Deputy Commissioner, who should clarify whether there is any mention of Princess Road or not, in the State Gazette. He explained that, however, according to the records of the year 1999 to 2024 assessed by the officials, there is no mention of Princess road. The records pertaining to the year 1964 till date are also being assessed and 50% of the assessment has been completed.

Shariff recalled that, following a letter by MLA Harishgowda on Nov. 13, 2024, proposing to name the stretch of KRS Road after Siddaramaiah, a letter was sent on Nov. 14, 2024, to all the nine Zonal Offices of MCC to verify whether any road contains the similar name. The reply was no.

The MCC Council met on Nov. 22, 2024 and resolved to name the stretch of KRS Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga,’ added Shariff.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, City Congress President R. Murthy, Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayor Modamani, former Corporator Shivanna and other Congress leaders were present.