MCC tax defaulters warned

August 14, 2020

Pay up in 30 days or property will be attached

Mysore/Mysuru: In a warning to tax defaulters, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has directed the officials to attach properties of defaulters who fail to pay up their 2019-20 property tax dues in a month.

Speaking at a meeting held at MCC Zonal Office-3 in Sharadadevinagar here yesterday, Hegde said that it has been discovered that a good number of property owners have failed to remit taxes, denting the MCC’s revenue collection.

Asking the officials to issue a notice to defaulters to pay up tax in a month, he said that the public must be sensitised on payment of property tax through a public address system in every ward. Also they must carry a digital payment handset along with them to collect tax from those ready to pay online, he said.

Continuing, Gurudatta Hegde said that Revenue officials must prepare a list of tax defaulters as on Mar. 31, 2020 and collect taxes of Rs.10 to 20 lakh every day, following which a report should be submitted on a daily basis. Noting that defaulting big entities such as hotels, commercial complexes, hospitals and government departments must be given 30 days time to clear tax dues, he said that the defaulters must be warned that their properties will be attached if they failed to clear dues in a month.

The Commissioner further said that as the time payment of property tax (2020-21) without penalty has been given till Oct.31, the officials must sensitise the public to pay taxes by that date to avoid penalty.

MCC Zone-3 Zonal officer Satyamurthy said that 15,700 out of the 28,000 property owners in wards coming under the Zonal limits have paid taxes and the officials will soon launch a drive to collect taxes from the remaining property owners.