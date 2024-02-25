Police Constables recruitment exam: 4,075 skip exam

February 25, 2024

Out of 10,300 aspirants only 6,225 appear

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 6,225 candidates appeared for the written exam for recruitment of Civil Police Constables (men and women) held at 21 centres across the city this morning.

A total of 10,300 candidates had qualified for the exam, out of which only 6,225 appeared, while 4,075 candidates remained absent. The exam was held from 10 am to 11.30 am under tight Police security at all the centres. The exam was held under strict supervision and the candidates were asked to strictly adhere to the dress code for the exam.

Each exam centre had an invigilator for every 20 candidates. All the candidates were allowed entry to their exam centre after a thorough biometric screening. In case of biometric failure, the manual procedure was followed to screen candidates.

Also, the candidates were thoroughly checked for the dress code (only half-sleeve shirt for male aspirants and no shoes. Barring mangalasutra and toe ring, no other jewellery for female candidates).

The examinees were required to hand over their personal belongings and electronic gadgets such as wrist watches, mobile phones etc., to the exam staff at the designated spot outside the centres.

All the exam staff at the centres were asked to give a prior written undertaking that no candidates, who are kith and kin or their relatives or known to them, are appearing at their assigned centre.

Perhaps for the first time, the OMR sheet of candidates had the roll number of candidates printed on it and the candidates too were asked to write their roll number inside the adjacent box space on the OMR sheet as part of double confirmation.

What is interesting is that apart from deployment of general doctors and para-medical staff for meeting any medical emergencies, ENT specialists were deputed at all centres to specifically check the ears and neck of candidates for any sophisticated electronic gadgets such as ear phones, bluetooths etc.

This measure was said to be taken after the incident where a candidate wrote a similar recruitment exam using bluetooth clandestinely at a Kalaburagi centre a few months ago.

Top Police Officers from all Sub-Divisions, Police Stations and other designated officers visited all the exam centres in order to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exam, with all security measures in place.