Police Equestrian Meet begins at ITBP Centre in Chandigarh

April 1, 2022

KSRP Mounted Police, 12 horses and 25 riders from Mysuru participating in the championship

Chandigarh: The 40th All-India Police Equestrian Meet and Police Mounted Duty Meet 2021-22 began on Mar. 31 at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force’s Basic Training Centre, Bhanu, near Chandigarh. The event was inaugurated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Over 275 horses and 17 teams and 501 players from Central Armed Police forces and State Police forces including the Karnataka team are participating in the 31-category event.

ITBP is called the sentinels of Himalayan borders. The riders, including women, will be competing in 16 events over a period of 12 days, which include dressage, tent pegging, show jumping, hacks, mental hazard, Police horse test, quadrille and farrier tests.

“The event has been christened ‘Thunderstorm’ in memory of the first ITBP horse to win a medal in equestrian competition,” Inspector-General Ishwar Singh Duhan said. ‘Thunderstorm,’ who had won several golds at the national-level, had served the ITBP for eight years before succumbing to illness in October 2021.

With 33 horses, Punjab Police has the largest contingent at the meet, followed by ITBP with 30 horses and Assam Rifles with 21 horses. This is for the second time that the ITBP is hosting the Police equestrian meet which first began in 1969 as the Police Horse Show and later came under the aegis of the All-India Police Sports Control Board.

From Mysuru, KSRP Mounted Police, 12 horses and 25 riders are participating in the championships and the team is led by Assistant Commissioner of Police K.N. Suresh. Other team leaders are Reserve Police Inspector Sharanappa Sasanur and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Poornananda

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that team from Mysuru is well-equipped to face the games and will participate in over 16 categories.

The All India Police Games are coordinated by the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB). The history of the games goes back 70 years and the first edition of All India Police Games was held in 1951. The closing ceremony of the Championship will be held on Apr. 11.