Devaraja ACP Shashidhar among other Cops bag CM medal

April 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M.N. Shashidhar, Cyber Economics & Narcotic (CEN) Crimes Police Inspector N. Anil Kumar and Metagalli Police Station Head Constable P. Kumar are among other Police personnel, who have bagged the Chief Minister’s Medal for the year 2021.

Among other 135 Police personnel in the State, who have bagged the CM Medal include Periyapatna Police Station Constable Aslam Pasha, Basaralli Police Station (Mandya district) Head Constable R. Prabhuswamy and Madikeri (Kodagu) District Armed Reserve (DAR) Head Constable V.R. Dileep.

M.N. Shashidhar: A native of Mavinahalli village in Tiptur taluk, ACP M.N. Shashidhar is a M.Sc graduate, who joined the Police force as a Sub-Inspector in 1994 and served in Tumkur and Karwar districts before being promoted as an Inspector.

As an Inspector, he served in Mandya, Davangere, Hassan, Mangaluru and Hunsur. He served in Hassan and Sakleshpur as Dy.SP. Shashidhar is now serving as Devaraja Sub-Division ACP in Mysuru since last two-and-a-half-years.