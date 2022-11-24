Police intensify drive against traffic violators

November 24, 2022

Drive against triple and helmetless riding will be conducted daily

Drunken-driving checks to be held three days a week

Mysore/Mysuru: Following instructs from City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh to the Inspectors of all Traffic Police Stations in city to control traffic rules violations which were leading to accidents, City Traffic Police have intensified the checking drives in city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, Parashuramappa, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said that checking drives, especially for triple riding and drunken-driving, have been intensified in city following instructions from the City Police Commissioner. He further said that checking for triple riding and riding without helmet will be held every day while the drive against drunken-driving will be held three days a week.

The ACP has urged motorists to follow traffic rules to avoid being penalised and has asked all motorists to carry their Driving License and vehicle documents and produce them when asked for during checking.