Police intensify drive against traffic violators
News

Police intensify drive against traffic violators

November 24, 2022
  • Drive against triple and helmetless riding will be conducted daily
  • Drunken-driving checks to be held three days a week

Mysore/Mysuru: Following instructs from City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh to the Inspectors of all Traffic Police Stations in city to control traffic rules violations which were leading to accidents, City Traffic Police have intensified the checking drives in city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, Parashuramappa, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said that checking drives, especially for triple riding and drunken-driving, have been intensified in city following instructions from the City Police Commissioner. He further said that checking for triple riding and riding without helmet will be held every day while the drive against drunken-driving will be held three days a week.

The ACP has urged motorists to follow traffic rules to avoid being penalised and has asked all motorists to carry their Driving License and vehicle documents and produce them when asked for during checking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching