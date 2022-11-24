Milk price hiked by Rs. 2 a litre

November 24, 2022

Bengaluru: After dilly-dallying for some time, the State Government on Wednesday announced a hike in the prices of milk and curds by Rs. 2 a litre. The revised price has come into effect from today (Nov. 24) morning.

The KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) on Nov. 14 had proposed to hike milk price by Rs. 3 a litre, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai put on hold the hike. Bommai then had asked the KMF to take a decision that would not hurt the consumers and farmers. Following the CM’s instruction, KMF Administrative Council which met here on Wednesday, decided to hike the price of milk and curds by Rs. 2 a litre. The hiked amount will be passed on to Dairy farmers, sources in the KMF said.

Following the revision, the price of double toned milk will now cost Rs. 38 a litre (Rs. 36 earlier), while toned milk will cost Rs. 39 a litre (Rs. 37 earlier), homogenised toned milk – Rs.40 a litre, homogenised cow milk – Rs. 44 a litre and special milk Rs.45 a litre. The price of curds now stands at Rs.47 per kg (Rs.45 earlier).