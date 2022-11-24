Milk price hiked by Rs. 2 a litre
News

Milk price hiked by Rs. 2 a litre

November 24, 2022

Bengaluru: After dilly-dallying for some time, the State Government on Wednesday announced a hike in the prices of milk and curds by Rs. 2 a litre.  The revised price has come into effect from today (Nov. 24) morning.

The KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) on Nov. 14 had proposed to hike milk price by Rs. 3 a litre, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai put on hold the hike. Bommai then had asked the KMF to take a decision that would not hurt the consumers and farmers. Following the CM’s instruction, KMF Administrative Council which met here on Wednesday, decided to hike the price of milk and curds by Rs. 2 a litre. The  hiked amount will be passed on to Dairy farmers, sources in the KMF said.

Following the revision, the price of double toned milk will now cost Rs. 38 a litre (Rs. 36 earlier), while toned milk will cost  Rs. 39 a litre (Rs. 37 earlier),  homogenised toned milk – Rs.40 a litre, homogenised cow milk – Rs. 44 a litre and special milk Rs.45 a litre. The price of curds now stands at Rs.47 per kg (Rs.45 earlier).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching