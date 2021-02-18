Police issue guidelines to Banks on withdrawal of Rs. 1 lakh and above
News

Police issue guidelines to Banks on withdrawal of Rs. 1 lakh and above

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of recent cases of loot of cash from people while carrying money from banks, the City Police have now decided to provide security to people withdrawing large sum of cash.

This comes in the backdrop of an incident where miscreants broke the glass of a car belonging to one Manoj Kumar and made away with Rs. 10 lakh cash in front of HDFC Bank in V.V. Mohalla on Nov. 27, 2020.  

City Police have decided to provide security to those who want to withdraw huge sum of cash from their bank accounts and require security to take it to home or any other destination. For the purpose, people will have to inform cops in advance and tell the bank and destination.

Police sources told Star of Mysore, “In case a person is withdrawing large cash, they can inform the jurisdictional Police Station and a Constable will accompany the persons in need till their destinations, be it home or office or another bank. Not only individuals, even banks can inform the Police in advance about large withdrawals in case there is a need to provide security.”  

To prevent cash thefts, Police have issued five-point guidelines to banks under their jurisdictions: 1. The mobile phone number of customers withdrawing Rs. 1 lakh and above be collected and given to the Police. 2. Information about safe carrying of cash must be provided to customers withdrawing large cash. 3. CCTV cameras should be installed and focused till the road and also ensure that the surveillance system is in working condition. 4. Instructions be given to bank’s security guard to inform customers about their safety. 5. Inform Police in case of any suspicious person found in the bank. DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna said that letters with the above guidelines have been sent to all Bank Managers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching