Police issue guidelines to Banks on withdrawal of Rs. 1 lakh and above

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of recent cases of loot of cash from people while carrying money from banks, the City Police have now decided to provide security to people withdrawing large sum of cash.

This comes in the backdrop of an incident where miscreants broke the glass of a car belonging to one Manoj Kumar and made away with Rs. 10 lakh cash in front of HDFC Bank in V.V. Mohalla on Nov. 27, 2020.

City Police have decided to provide security to those who want to withdraw huge sum of cash from their bank accounts and require security to take it to home or any other destination. For the purpose, people will have to inform cops in advance and tell the bank and destination.

Police sources told Star of Mysore, “In case a person is withdrawing large cash, they can inform the jurisdictional Police Station and a Constable will accompany the persons in need till their destinations, be it home or office or another bank. Not only individuals, even banks can inform the Police in advance about large withdrawals in case there is a need to provide security.”

To prevent cash thefts, Police have issued five-point guidelines to banks under their jurisdictions: 1. The mobile phone number of customers withdrawing Rs. 1 lakh and above be collected and given to the Police. 2. Information about safe carrying of cash must be provided to customers withdrawing large cash. 3. CCTV cameras should be installed and focused till the road and also ensure that the surveillance system is in working condition. 4. Instructions be given to bank’s security guard to inform customers about their safety. 5. Inform Police in case of any suspicious person found in the bank. DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna said that letters with the above guidelines have been sent to all Bank Managers.