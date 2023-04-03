Police raid godowns to seize Poll freebies

April 3, 2023

Liquor, gifts have arrived even before the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police began a sudden raid on warehouses and godowns this morning to seize election-related materials, freebies like sarees, pressure cookers, liquor and other items.

This special raid follows the Election Commission directive that has asked the Police and other departments, flying squads and the surveillance teams to be vigilant on the freebies stored in such places. On Saturday, over 732 rice bags, cereals and ingredients meant for cooking, oil, soaps, paste and 722 food kits were seized from a godown at Hanchya on the Ring Road.

This morning, 35 teams from all the 18 Police Stations of the city led by Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Women Police, Traffic Police with 10 members in each team, raided many godowns in their attempt to seize materials that were meant to induce the voters.

The raid began at 11 am and was on till we went to the press. The details of the seizures made will be available only in the evening.

Political parties have been luring voters through various means by giving them articles including pressure cookers, dinner sets, sarees, wrist watches and even silver coins. This flow of generosity has, however, not gone unnoticed, with alert officials raiding godowns and seizing articles and foodgrains in bulk. Enforcement agencies are also seizing cash, liquor and narcotics meant for luring the young voters.

Police sources said that Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth crores of rupees and other goods have already arrived in city even before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and are being stored inside such godowns within city limits and outskirts. This liquor is meant to be distributed among local bootleggers to reach the voters. “We will continuously raid the storage places and book violators under various sections. Whoever is storing materials must have proper documents,” Police said.