Poll duty: Two platoons of paramilitary forces coming to Mysuru tomorrow

April 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the elections to State Legislative Assembly fixed on May 10, the security measures in the city will be intensified further, with two platoons of paramilitary forces arriving here tomorrow (Apr.2). They will be joined by one more platoon on Apr.3, taking the total number of platoons being deployed to the city alone to three.

Sources told Star of Mysore this morning that “Each platoon consisting of 90 paramilitary personnel, totalling 270 from three platoons, will be arriving in the city tomorrow. In all, eight platoons are expected, with five among them to be deployed at the district level.”

In view of the arrival of paramilitary forces, accommo-dation and other arrangements are being made on a brisk pace. After a day’s rest, they will be reporting to field duty following day (Apr.3). The paramilitary forces will be posted along with Law & Order Police and Traffic Police on election-related duties, like conducting inspections at the check-posts on the Highways and inter-State borders to keep a tab on election-related irregularities, if any.

Besides, they will also be posted at sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas like Udayagiri, Mandi Mohalla and surrounding localities. In the coming days, route marches will also be taken out to instil confidence among the people to stand guard during any emergency.

Night rounds

The City Police, who are also not leaving any stone unturned on security front ahead of the elections, conducted a night round yesterday from 11 pm till 5 am today. From Police Commissioner B. Ramesh to DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and Inspectors of all the Police Stations in the city, all were on night patrolling.

Barring minor recoveries, no major seizures were reported during the patrol, sources added.