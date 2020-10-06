Post-COVID Rehab Centre in city

October 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar inaugurated COVID-19 Rehabilitation Centre in JSS Hospital premises here yesterday, which is said to be first in South India.

Speaking on the occasion, he said those Corona positive patients who get admitted to hospital would also be having other diseases. They will need yoga, pranayama or other therapies once they were recovered. Many patients undergo a lot of mental pressure post-recovery and they required self-confidence. While the State and Union Governments have not been able to set up rehabilitation centre, the JSS Medical Service Trust has thought about it. Indeed it was a healthy development. “I will discuss with officials on possible help from the Union Government to the newly-opened Centre,” he said.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said more number of rehabilitation centres was needed after recovery of COVID-19 patients. The amount of care to be taken at the rehab centre was more than treatment for patients in hospitals. Despite pressure, doctors and medical staff were working day and night in serving patients, he observed.

JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh said JSS Hospital had prepared itself to treat COVID patients even before the outbreak of pandemic in State. “Ours is the first hospital that swung into action when the State Government requested private hospitals to join hands to treat Corona patients,” he said.