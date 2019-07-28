Potable river water connection needed for residents of Roopanagar

Sir,

Roopanagar is a beautiful Layout in Mysuru that is home to many professors, doctors, engineers, literary personalities, NRIs, and other professionals. The residents have been requesting the officials concerned including all the elected representatives, for several decades now to provide potable river water connection to the Layout.

It has been 70+ years since India got its Independence and it is pathetic that because of sheer negligence of all concerned including but not limited to the administrators, politicians and government officials, the residents of the Layout have been deprived of clean, potable river water.

The water that is being supplied by the Society is very hard and contains a high concentration of calcium and magnesium ions. This water apart from being not potable is primarily responsible for most scaling in pipes and water heaters and cause numerous problems in laundry, kitchen, and bath.

Also, the supply is only for a couple of hours every alternate day and then too there is no uniform distribution across the Layout. With vagaries of monsoon and depleting ground water, the future of this source of supply is also highly unpredictable.

When the neighbouring SBM Layout has been provided with Kabini water, how difficult was it for the officials to extend the same facility to the adjacent Roopanagar? But, that is not happening mainly because of selfish motive of the concerned authorities who want to have a hold on the ongoings of the Layout and because of politicisation of the issue rather than keeping the welfare of the residents in the forefront.

At least now, can the administrators take note of the plight of the residents and provide river water connection to Roopanagar, Bogadi at the earliest?

– Roopanagar Residents Welfare, Mysuru, 20.7.2019

