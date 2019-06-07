Power disruption tomorrow
Mysuru: Following first quarterly maintenance works undertaken at 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centres at Hootagalli, Hebbal,  Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Area, there will be no power supply in areas under the limits of V.V. Mohalla CESC Division on June 8 from 10 am to 6 pm.

The areas to be affected are: Automotive Axles Ltd., Rane Madras Road,  Reckitt Benckiser, Hootagalli Industrial Area, Old Lunars, Theorem, Spectra Pipes, Varsha Cables,  L&T, Wipro Lights, Sriram Engineers, Rajath Battery, RPG Cables, Damden Apartment, Hinkal and surrounding areas.

Kumbarakoppal, Tollgate, Vanivilas Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, Subashnagar, Surya Bakery, Vijayanagar Railway Gate, Abhishek  Circle, Madegowda Circle, M.G.Koppal, Outer Ring Road, Hampi Circle, Sangam Circle, Archaeology Department surroundings, KIADB Industrial Housing Layout,  L&T Factory surrounding areas, Rane Madras adjoining places and J.K. Tyre region in Hebbal limits.

The areas coming under the limits of  Metagalli Power Distribution Centre that will be affected are:  Hebbal Industrial Area, Metagalli, Brindavan Extension, Lokanayak Nagar,  Jayadevanagar, B.M.Shri Nagar, Hebbal Outer Ring Road, HPCL Gas Plant surrounding areas, Hebbal First, Second and Third Stages, Subramanyanagar,  Basavanagudi, SBM Bank adjoining areas, Hebbal Colony, Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikanthanagar, Sankranthi Circle, Mayura Circle, Cauvery Circle, Military Quarters,  RBI, Vikrant Main Plant, Shivamogga Steels surrounding areas, Belagola Industrial Area, KRS Road, Bhairaveshwaranagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Metagalli Industrial area.

Other areas to be affected on the same day are Koorgalli Industrial Area, Excel Public School, Vinyas, Koorgalli Lake surrounding areas, Gopalan Compound,  Wipro, Meritor Mysuru, Pattabhi Enterprises, L&T, Marc Battery Industries Road, Chamundi Steels and surrounding areas, according to a press release from V.V. Mohalla CESC Division Executive Engineer.

