Power disruption tomorrow

May 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As CESC has taken up emergency maintenance works at Feeders, power supply will be disrupted in the following areas tomorrow (May 13) from 10 am to 5 pm:

Shivaji Road, N.R. Mohalla, Ganesh Nagar, North-East of N.R. Mohalla, Kurimandi, Kesare 3rd Stage and surrounding areas, according to a press release from N.R. Mohalla Sub-Division Executive Engineer.

Similarly, as 1st quarterly maintenance works are on at 66/11 KV power distribution centres, power supply will be disrupted in T. Narasipur town, Kiragasur, T. Doddapura, Hemmige, Benakana Halli, Muttalavadi, Sosale, Kolathur, Ukkalagere, Doddebagilu, Hosa Kote, Gargeshwari village limits, Doddehundi, Chandalli, Shambodevanapura, Akkur, Akkurudoddi, Maranapura, Muguru, Kottegala, Alagudu, Vatal, Mugurumole, Kottalavadi, Kottalavadimole Gram Panchayat limits, according to a press release from Nanjangud Sub-Division Executive Engineer.