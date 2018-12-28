Power of Aadhaar card: Fake claimants of agri loan waiver exposed

The so-called ‘political intellectuals’ while dealing with matters concerning marginal farmers, labourers and the poor of the society should exhibit wisdom to protect the wealth of the nation so that the same could be appropriated to the poor and the needy as it happened in Karnataka loan waiver case. In my humble opinion, the present Aadhaar card is good for the country and also for the individual citizen. Aadhaar will act as a bulwark against the dishonest, corrupt and illegal immigrants also.
The prophetic words of Prof. John Kenneth Galbraith, the former Ambassador of America in India during the days of President John F. Kennedy, that the Indian Democracy was a functioning anarchy seems to be true even today after 55 years.
There is a Grand Old Party (GOP) Congress and the Nationalist Young Party (NYP) BJP which arraigned against each other alleging all kinds of political, economic and moral sins which this country has not seen before 2014 when BJP came to power. The blame for this cannot be laid at the doorsteps of BJP at all because as we have seen this blame-game began the moment BJP (NDA) won the 2014 elections with a vast majority.
The Congress (UPA) began to feel like a fish out of water without political power which it had enjoyed continuously for ten years prior to 2014. So began a multi-pronged acrimonious attack on BJP (NDA) and particularly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It began with the accusation of intolerance and the consequent award-wapsi tamasha, gimmick, by those ‘intellectuals’ who were patronised by Congress with awards and positions.
Thereafter, it was a free-for-all. What happened at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the cases of suicides in educational campuses, etc., only made things worse. Of course, BJP in its euphoria of newly-acquired power enabled the right extremists to behave like they are above the law. The lynching of minorities in the name of holy cow is abominable.
As time progressed, leading to next year’s Parliamentary elections, a tempo of mutual vicious accusation reached its crescendo when Rahul Gandhi said “This Chowkidar is a Chor,” referring to the purchase of Rafale fighter jets. Rahul Gandhi was alluding to Narendra Modi’s famous statement during the election campaign that he was a Chowkidar (watchman) of the country to protect it from looting by the Namdharis (inheritors), Gandhi family.
As a consequence, anything that is done in the interest of the nation by BJP (NDA) was opposed blindly and vehemently in a vengeful manner by Congress (UPA). It is a case of putting the interest of the party above the interest of the nation.
For example, the Aadhaar card. It was conceived and introduced as an identity card for all citizens in India. It carries all their personal details. It would replace the multiple cards that were required earlier for an individual to deal with the government departments and even private institutions. The card holder is enrolled by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
When everything looked good, a big controversy erupted. A newspaper reported that anyone could get the Aadhaar card holder’s personal details on WhatsApp for as little as Rs. 500. Finally the matter went to Supreme Court which ruled that Aadhaar is mandatory for filing Income Tax Returns. It also said that in some other cases Aadhaar is not mandatory — for example, if you want to buy a new SIM card or for students who appear for exams. However, Supreme Court upheld the Aadhaar Act. But what if you want to avail benefits under Government Welfare Schemes…?
Now, a Congress politician and a Rajya Sabha Member has moved the Supreme Court for a review of its judgement upholding the passage of Aadhaar Act in the Parliament as a ‘Money Bill.’ Apparently, this Review petition is an attempt to enable people to get the government benefits without submitting Aadhaar card. But it is important to realise how the unscrupulous rich citizens could avail the benefits (when they are not entitled), if authentication by Aadhaar card is not required. Just one example.
In Karnataka, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Government, apparently apprehending foul play in getting the agriculture loan waiver, decided to link the Aadhaar card of the borrower to the agriculture loan waiver scheme. Lo and behold, Kumaraswamy’s Government has saved Rs. 2,500 crore as a result. When the Government looked at the personal details of agriculture loan waiver benefit claimants from their Aadhaar card, it was found that wealthy people, Income Tax payers, big industrialists and even Government Officers were to get agriculture loan waiver benefit! They were borrowing money from Credit Co-operative Banks anticipating agricultural loan waiver scheme by the Government sometime in the future. Imagine, but for the personal details the Aadhaar card provided these greedy rich people would have easily got away availing the loan waiver benefits; in a way, ‘legally cheating’ the government!
It is to be understood that there is no social welfare scheme, including the loan waiver scheme, which is fool-proof. However, from the recent example in Karnataka mentioned above, it is clear that in the final reckoning Aadhaar card will benefit the country and the genuine borrowers.
The politician who filed the review petition with the plea on Aadhaar in the Supreme Court must ponder about the good the Aadhaar card would do to our citizens and the country unless he wants non-citizens and illegal immigrants to have access to Government subsidies, benefits and services. Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act requires authentication by Aadhaar card if beneficiaries want to access subsidies, benefits and services.
In matters where protecting the wealth of the nation and also the rights of the genuine claimants are concerned, pursuing political agenda and technicality is like counting the trees and missing the wood.
Rightly it is said of a purist- economist as one who knows the price of a thing but never its value.
In my humble opinion, the present Aadhaar card is good for the country and also for the patriotic citizen. Aadhaar will act as a bulwark against the dishonest, corrupt and illegal immigrants.
Jai Hind
2 Lakh Muslim kids are missing after linking Adhar card of the students identity with Givernment grants provided was made mandatory! No wonder congress supporters hate the Aadhar card!
The Uttarakhand government’s scholarship scheme for children from minority communities belonging to below-poverty-line (BPL) families has seen a curious trend of late. The scheme which is meant for students of classes I to X has seen a sharp decline in the number of beneficiaries in the past two years — so much so that over 88% are no longer enrolled in the scheme.
Data accessed exclusively by A reouted news paper revealed that there were 2,21,800 students who were enrolled for the scheme in 2014-15, but in 2016-17 the number suddenly dipped to just 26,394. What accounts for the disappearance of almost 2 lakh students who were availing benefits of the scheme merely 2 years earlier?
The scholarship amounts varied depending on the class the student was in. Students in classes I to V were entitled to around Rs 50 per month, those in classes VI to VII almost Rs 80 per month, while the scholarship amount was around Rs 120 for students of classes IX & X.
There are various theories being circulated to explain the missing students. Since the “disappearance” happened after the minorities welfare department — which oversees the scheme — decided to digitise all its records from 2015-16 onwards, the prevailing theory is that digitisation of records busted the “massive corruption” that used to happen in the guise of the scholarship scheme.
“The amount meant for students availing of the scholarship was paid to either the schools or madrassas where they were enrolled. After the records became digitised, details of the students were required to be uploaded online. This might have alarmed those indulging in wrong-doing. Consequently, we saw that many districts stopped coming forward to avail of the scheme. In fact, as many as six of the 13 districts reported in the last financial year that there were no takers for the scheme,” said a source in the minorities welfare department.
It is not surprising that each and every scheme Modi implemented, it has hurt the crooks and the criminals on their income, may it be scam or gas agency corruption! Media also is also thriving on such loot have a reason to dislike! Rajiv Gandhi on his first term was clean and talked about cleansing the system!But he himself was saving in the ocean of corruption and his family was a huge part of it so, instead of trying to fix it, he blended in! Modi is hated because he can’t blend with corruption