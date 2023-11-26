Pramoda Devi Wadiyar unveils Nalwadi’s statue at MMC&RI

November 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The monolith statue of erstwhile Mysore ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, installed in MMC&RI premises facing Cheluvamba Hospital building of K.R. Hospital by the 1962 batch of MMC&RI with the support from MAA (Mysore Medical College Alumni Association) on Nov. 7, was unveiled by member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar this morning.

The monolith statue, sculpted from ‘Krishna Shile’ (Black Granite), which is 8 ft. in height, was sculpted at Shivarapatna in Kolar district. Standing at an impressive height, the statue is supported by a half-foot base plate and is elevated on a 3.5-foot high monolithic platform. It features a granite-clad design with four faces.

The inscriptions engraved on its sides bear the name of Krishnaraja Wadiyar, his honorary title “Rajarishi” in English, a Kannada translation of this title and a dedication from the 1962 batch students expressing gratitude to their alma mater MMC&RI.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar lighting the lamp before unveiling the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at MMC&RI premises this morning as Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Sanskrit Scholar Vidwan Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao, Hon. President of MAA Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy, MMC&RI Dean Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, senior surgeon Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Diabetologist and programme organiser Dr. V. Lakshminarayan, Dr. Udaya Shankar, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Joint Director of the Ministry of External Affairs Dr. K.J. Srinivas, Professor of Surgery at K.R. Hospital Dr. Dinesh and others look on.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, whose far-sightedness led to the establishment of this venerable medical college, has left an indelible mark. MMC&RI, one of the oldest medical colleges in India, was founded in 1924 under his visionary leadership. This esteemed institution is set to celebrate its centenary in 2024.

Diabetologist and programme organiser Dr. V. Lakshminarayan, President of MAA Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy, Dr. Udaya Shankar, MMC&RI Dean Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, former Chairman of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhikara Dr. Pradhan Gurudutta, former VC of Kuvempu University Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Adichunchanagiri University VC Dr. M.A. Shekar, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) VC Dr. M.K. Ramesh, Professor of Surgery at K.R. Hospital Dr. Dinesh, Editor of ‘Vaidya Vartha’ Dr. M.G.R. Urs, Dr. Chandrashekar Shetty and others were present.