Echo of tiger killing cowherd woman at Bandipur: Massive operation on to capture elusive big cat 

November 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A significant force comprising more than 200 personnel, bolstered by technological resources, trained elephants and cages, has been deployed to track and capture the tiger responsible for the recent mauling of a woman at Balluruhundi in Nanjangud taluk within the boundaries of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

This response follows a tragic incident where Rathnamma (49) was fatally attacked by a tiger while tending to cattle in the field, ultimately being dragged into the adjacent forest. The same big cat is suspected to have been involved in the killing of another farmer, Veerabhadra Bhovi, 72, from Mahadevanagar near the Hediyala range a month ago. Villagers claim that the Department failed to take action after the previous incident, contributing to the latest attack. However, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director P. Ramesh Kumar clarified that the tiger responsible for Rathnamma’s death is unlikely to be the same as the one that killed Veerabhadra Bhovi, as their stripe patterns and sexes differ.

The combing operation involves around 200 trained personnel, including 26 members of the Special Tiger Protection Force, seven members of the Elephant Task Force, six members of the Leopard Task Force and eight anti-poaching units. A large cage has been specially procured from Tumakuru to attract and capture the elusive big cat.

Combination of technology, manpower

A combination of thermal drones, regular drones, over 55 strategically placed CCTV cameras in and around Balluruhundi, forest watchers and three elephants — Rohit, Parthasarathy, and Hiranya — accompanied by veterinarians form the integral components of the teams currently scanning the area.

Additionally, over 100 villagers from tribal hamlets at Naganapura, Doranakatte Venkatagiri Colony and Vadayenapura have been engaged, leveraging their innate knowledge of tiger behaviour, scent and likely refuge locations. Further measures include installing additional cameras for continuous monitoring and placing three cages to ensnare the elusive big cat.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar noted that reports indicate the presence of two aged tigers in the region suspected of being involved in recent human attacks. The comprehensive efforts of this force aim to locate and address the threat posed by these tigers within Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Villagers demand suspension

Meanwhile, Kumar Pushkar and Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan visited Rathnamma’s family to express condolences. A compensation of Rs. 15 lakh has been sanctioned for the victim’s next of kin.

During the meeting, villagers demanded the suspension of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Range Forest Officer of the Hediyala range, alleging negligence in the first tiger attack that resulted in Rathnamma’s death.

Darshan Dhruvanarayan assured them that he would address the issue with the Forest Minister.

“The activities, behaviour and internal clashes between the officers of Hediyala and Omkar Ranges are causing immense pain to the people. Due to their negligence, we have lost someone today. These officers have been completely ineffective in their duties,” Darshan said.