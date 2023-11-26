Two-lakh strong crowd cheers ‘Namma Kambala’ in Bengaluru

November 26, 2023

Bengaluru: The eagerly awaited ‘Bengaluru Kambala, Namma Kambala’ event began in the IT Capital yesterday, featuring the beloved traditional Tulunadu sport alongside various other cultural events. Held at the Palace Grounds, the two-day event drew a substantial crowd, not only from the Karavali region but also from different parts of the city.

This year’s Kambala season kicked off with the ‘Kakkepadavu Kambala’ in Bantwal. For Bengalureans, Kambala provided a traditional weekend escape for entertainment. Thousands of residents from various parts of the city gathered with friends, families and colleagues to witness the races. The audience included both first-time spectators and those familiar with the thrills of this outdoor sport.

The inaugural session of Bengaluru Kambala featured former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. The evening session saw Chief Minister Siddharamaiah flagging off the races. Addressing the over 2 lakh attendees, the CM expressed his desire for Kambala to become an annual event in Bengaluru, emphasising its importance and the challenges faced by farmers who invest around Rs. 15 lakh annually in the sport.

The races featured five categories of speed contests, with the pair of buffaloes running the fastest declared the winners.

The ‘kane halage’ category showcased force as competing teams splashed water on banners at different points along the 155-meter track. This event boasted the longest track in competitive Kambala history.

Buffaloes, transported in lorries from various taluks, covered a journey of over 300 kilometres through the Western Ghats to reach the IT city. Teams ensured the well-being of the animals by bringing drums filled with 300 litres of water for drinking and bathing.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Kambala Committee has written to the CM, seeking official status for Tulu, the language widely spoken in coastal districts.

The dignitaries paid tribute to Captain M.V. Pranjal of the Indian Army, who lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Rajouri on Wednesday.