Ensure drinking water during summer: District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa tells Officers

November 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa yesterday directed the officials to take all necessary measures for ensuring drinking water supply to the people and to maintain sufficient fodder stocks for cattle during the coming summer season.

He was addressing a review meeting on the preparations for drought management at Jaladarshini Guest House here.

Directing the officials to be fully prepared for effective management of drought during the summer season, Dr. Mahadevappa said that measures must be planned for facing the challenges that confront us during summer.

Asserting that there is no shortage of drinking water as of now, he said that measures must be taken well before the Model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha Polls comes into effect.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rahman Shariff said that the MCC has evolved a three tier plan for ensuring drinking water supplies during summer.

Pointing out that Plan-A is for the current water management, he said that Plan-B will come into effect when the water level dips below 65 ft. in KRS dam and Plan-C will be implemented during distress times.

The District Minister said that the officials must be alert regarding unauthorised water connections and to plug all pipe leakages to prevent wastage of water. Dr. Mahadevappa also asked the officials to monitor the working of borewells and to look at alternative measures if the borewells too go dry.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra directed the officials to submit a status report on the quantity of water available in KRS and Kabini dams. Asserting that all necessary measures have been taken for ensuring that there is no disruption in water supplies, he said that every taluk has been sanctioned a grant of Rs. 25 lakh under the SDRF fund, which can be used during any drinking water crisis that may surface.

Joint Director of Agriculture Chandrashekar gave details on the present agricultural situation in the district. He also came up with statistics on the growing of different crops in the district and the stock of fertilizers and sowing seeds. District level officials of various departments attended the meeting.