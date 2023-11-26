Backward Classes Commission Chief gets second term
News

November 26, 2023

Bengaluru: The State Government has re-appointed K. Jayaprakash Hegde as the Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, extending his term until Jan. 31, 2024, or until the submission of the Socio-economic and Educational Survey (caste census), whichever occurs earlier.

Originally set to expire on Nov. 26 (Sunday), the Government’s decision on Hegde’s re-appointment was communicated through an official notification.

The order stipulates that Hegde and other members, including H.S. Kalyan Kumar, B.S. Rajashekar, Arun Kumar Marokal, K.T. Suvarna and Sharada Naik, have been granted a second term from Nov. 25 to Jan. 31, 2024. The continuation of their tenure is contingent on future Government orders.

Hegde has requested additional time to submit the report, a move widely expected given the complexity of the task. This development unfolds against a backdrop of strong opposition from two influential land-owning communities, Veerashaiva/Lingayat and Vokkaligas, which have criticised the data collected during the 2015 caste census as unscientific.

Earlier, the Government directed the Commission to utilise data from the H. Kantharaj Commission and compile a new report. According to Commission sources, the report’s preparation is currently 90 percent complete.

Concerns have also been raised about the original Kantharaj Commission report, questioning why two members, Lingappa and Sharanappa, did not sign the original document. Some have expressed curiosity about how the final report could be sealed without all necessary signatures.

