Festive fervour marks Mastakabhisheka to Bhagwan Bahubali at Basti Hosakote

November 26, 2023

K.R. Pet: The 18-feet tall statue of Bhagwan Bahubali came alive with the reconsecration ceremony organised at Basti Hosakote (Basadi Hosakote) near KRS Dam in K.R. Pet taluk yesterday.

Jain Munis Amogha Keerthi Maharaj and Amara Keerthi Maharaj supervised various religious rituals including Jalabhisheka that began at 1 pm, amid the sea of devotees and followers of Jainism who had descended from various parts of the country. They felt blessed by the Bhagwan by performing Jalabhisheka with 1008 Kalashas carrying the price tags of Rs.1,100 and Rs.11,000, followed by Deeksha Kalyana puja.

The statue was anointed with water drawn from River Cauvery, followed by abhisheka from tender coconut, sugarcane juice, curd, ksheerabhisheka, Kalki Choornabhisheka, Kashayabhisheka, Chandanabhisheka, sandalwood paste, ashtagandhabhisheka, with the devotees bidding for abhisheka for minimum of Rs. 25,000 to maximum Rs. 25 lakh.

Following a request from Jain Muni Amogha Keerthi Maharaj on providing a better road connectivity to Basti Hosakote, guest house and other basic infrastructural facilities for the benefit of devotees, Agriculture Minister and Mandya District in-Charge N. Cheluvarayaswamy directed Assistant Commissioner Nandish to list the works on priority and provide the facilities.

Kaveridhama Bahubali Digambar Jain Trust Vice-President Dr. Kumar, N. Prasanna Kumar, Nagaraju, Chandra Prakash Jain, Convener Vajra Prasad, former MLAs K.B. Chandrashekar and B. Prakash & Taluk Agricultural Produce Cooperative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) President B.L. Devaraju were present.