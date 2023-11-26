District Minister inaugurates Health Department stall at Dasara Expo
News

District Minister inaugurates Health Department stall at Dasara Expo

November 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the stall of Health and Family Welfare Department at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the  city yesterday.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who also inaugurated awareness programme on ‘Anaemia-Free Nutritious Karnataka’ at the stall on the occasion, said: “Health is the real wealth and the tips related to improving antibodies and other healthy topics and ways to tackle malnutrition should be provided to the public and visitors to the stall. Everybody should act responsibly towards focusing on their health.”

This stall also has a plethora of information related to National Health Programmes and programmes being implemented by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr. Pushpalatha, Divisional Assistant Director Dr. Rajeshwari Devi, Deputy Director Dr. Mallika, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Rajesh G. Gowda, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District RCHO Dr. M.S. Jayanth, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Mahadev Prasad, District Family Welfare Officer Dr. S. Gopinath, District Leprosy Eradication Officer Dr. Brinda, District TB Officer Dr. Shiraz Ahmed, staff of Health and Family Welfare Department and ASHA workers were present during the inauguration of the stall.

‘Bele Thaku’ model at Agri Dept. stall

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa also visited the stall of Agriculture Department and inaugurated ‘Bele Thaku,’ a model of various crops grown in watershed cultivation method, which is on display. He also visited the stalls of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation and Department of School Education and Literacy.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching