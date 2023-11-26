District Minister inaugurates Health Department stall at Dasara Expo

November 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the stall of Health and Family Welfare Department at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the city yesterday.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who also inaugurated awareness programme on ‘Anaemia-Free Nutritious Karnataka’ at the stall on the occasion, said: “Health is the real wealth and the tips related to improving antibodies and other healthy topics and ways to tackle malnutrition should be provided to the public and visitors to the stall. Everybody should act responsibly towards focusing on their health.”

This stall also has a plethora of information related to National Health Programmes and programmes being implemented by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr. Pushpalatha, Divisional Assistant Director Dr. Rajeshwari Devi, Deputy Director Dr. Mallika, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Rajesh G. Gowda, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District RCHO Dr. M.S. Jayanth, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Mahadev Prasad, District Family Welfare Officer Dr. S. Gopinath, District Leprosy Eradication Officer Dr. Brinda, District TB Officer Dr. Shiraz Ahmed, staff of Health and Family Welfare Department and ASHA workers were present during the inauguration of the stall.

‘Bele Thaku’ model at Agri Dept. stall

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa also visited the stall of Agriculture Department and inaugurated ‘Bele Thaku,’ a model of various crops grown in watershed cultivation method, which is on display. He also visited the stalls of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation and Department of School Education and Literacy.