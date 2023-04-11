‘Pratap Simha must face me, the lioness first’

April 11, 2023

KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath defends ‘mass leader’ Siddharamaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the BJP’s allegation that the Congress was creating confusion over the merger of KMF and Amul, Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, the KPCC Women’s Wing State President, said that it was the BJP who halted the merger plans due to the strong opposition by Congress.

Speaking at a press conference held at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station yesterday, she strongly condemned the moves to finish off KMF and merge it with Amul.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath maintained that Nandini is a top brand in the market and a pride of crores of Kannadigas.

She claimed that the BJP denied the plans of merger only after former CM Siddharamaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar raised the issue.

Regarding MP Pratap Simha’s remarks against Siddharamaiah, Dr. Pushpa said that Simha was no match for a tall leader like Siddharamaiah. She contended that Siddharamaiah is a leader of the masses and Simha has no merit to speak about the senior Congress leader.

Calling herself a lioness, Dr. Pushpa wanted Simha to face her before taking on Siddharamaiah. She maintained that the BJP was scared of Siddharamaiah and said that the people of the State would decide who is a lion, tiger, or a fox in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Earlier, she launched the ‘Nandini Ulisona-Karnataka Ulisona’ poster campaign in support of Nandini Milk products. KPCC Women’s Wing State Vice-President Pushpavalli, District President Pushpalatha Chikkanna, leaders Susheela Keshavamurthy, Radhamani, Latha Mohan, Manjula, Kamalamma and others were present.