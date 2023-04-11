KMF-Amul merger a Congress creation: MP

April 11, 2023

Siddharamaiah and followers spreading lies for electoral gains, says Pratap Simha

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has rubbished the idea of merging Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with Gujarat’s Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL).

Speaking to reporters in city yesterday, Simha stated that former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah was needlessly creating confusion over the matter and that there was no proposal before the Government regarding the merger.

Simha accused the Opposition leader Siddharamaiah and his supporters of spreading lies for electoral gains and pointed out that other milk brands from different States had been selling milk in Karnataka for several years without any objection from these leaders.

“The merger is a brainchild of Congress and it is its baby. The party is committing the same mistake which it had committed in the last election where they pitted Kannada against Hindi. Today, they are pitting Amul against KMF. Many other milk brands were being sold in Karnataka even before BJP formed the government.

“Did other milk brands enter Karnataka only after the BJP formed the government?” he asked.

Amul, which was also available in Karnataka, had not entered the State after the BJP government came to power. The products of the Gujarat-based dairy were available in the State for a number of years, he said.

“Siddharamaiah favours cow slaughter and is not in favour of farmers. It was former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who gave a support price of Rs. 2 to the dairy farmers in 2008. The support price was increased to Rs. 5 when he became the Chief Minister for the second time,” the MP said.

What about other brands?

The MP questioned whether the other milk brands were associated with Nandini and why Opposition leaders were now making a fuss over the issue of Amul milk and curd. Simha pointed out that the price of Amul milk was higher than that of Nandini and questioned whether people preferred to buy more expensive milk.

Simha also referred to Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the KMF Mega Dairy at Gejjalagere a couple of months ago and stated that Shah never mentioned anything about merging Nandini with Amul.

Simha added that the opposition leaders had no moral right to speak about Nandini Milk as they had not supported the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill introduced by the BJP Government.

Siddu’s ‘safe seat’ ridiculed

When asked if Siddharamaiah’s contest in Varuna would benefit Congress candidates in other Constituencies of Mysuru district, Pratap Simha stated that the former CM’s contest in Varuna would not influence voters in other Constituencies.

He ridiculed Siddharamaiah for seeking a safe Constituency. “What kind of influence such a leader could have in other Constituencies? He is unsure of his own victory and this is a result of his anti-people policies implemented when he was the CM. People have sent him home and he is now banking on a safe seat,” the MP said. Mayor Shivakumar, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa and District President Mangala Somashekar were present at the press meet.