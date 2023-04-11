Merger is just a rumour: KMF Managing Director
News, Top Stories

Merger is just a rumour: KMF Managing Director

April 11, 2023

Bengaluru: Managing Director of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) B.M. Satish has denied the reports of a merger between KMF and Gujarat-based Amul.

Satish reassured people that KMF, the second-largest Milk Federation in the country, has a strong foundation with 26 lakh farmers and crores of consumers and that there is no possibility of a merger with any other organisation. He dismissed the merger as rumours and urged people not to believe such reports.

He said that the KMF has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with any other milk-producing organisation in the country. He further added that KMF’s Nandini products have gained popularity among consumers due to their quality and competitive pricing.

“KMF is currently expanding its markets in different parts of the country and selling about 7 lakh litres of milk and curd daily in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Vidarbha, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kerala and Goa,” the KMF MD added. 

Satish also stated that KMF is the fastest-growing organisation with the efforts of 26 lakh farmers, more than 2 lakh employees, and the patronage of over 6 crore consumers. 

He urged the people to support KMF by purchasing its milk and other products and assured consumers that they need not worry about any rumours on merger.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching