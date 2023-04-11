Merger is just a rumour: KMF Managing Director

April 11, 2023

Bengaluru: Managing Director of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) B.M. Satish has denied the reports of a merger between KMF and Gujarat-based Amul.

Satish reassured people that KMF, the second-largest Milk Federation in the country, has a strong foundation with 26 lakh farmers and crores of consumers and that there is no possibility of a merger with any other organisation. He dismissed the merger as rumours and urged people not to believe such reports.

He said that the KMF has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with any other milk-producing organisation in the country. He further added that KMF’s Nandini products have gained popularity among consumers due to their quality and competitive pricing.

“KMF is currently expanding its markets in different parts of the country and selling about 7 lakh litres of milk and curd daily in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Vidarbha, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kerala and Goa,” the KMF MD added.

Satish also stated that KMF is the fastest-growing organisation with the efforts of 26 lakh farmers, more than 2 lakh employees, and the patronage of over 6 crore consumers.

He urged the people to support KMF by purchasing its milk and other products and assured consumers that they need not worry about any rumours on merger.