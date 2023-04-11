Nandini has formidable presence in many States: Co-operation Minister

April 11, 2023

Bengaluru: Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar has clarified that there are no plans to merge KMF with Amul and Nandini products will not be produced in collaboration with Amul.

The Minister made these statements during a press conference held at the BJP Office in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also accused Congress and the JD(S) of spreading falsehoods about the merger keeping elections in mind. He added that KMF is doing business across the world and already has a strong presence in the market. The Minister mentioned that during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last December, the latter had suggested that KMF take the assistance of Amul in market expansion and adopting the latest technology.

Somashekar compared the prices of Amul and Nandini milk, stating that Nandini is sold at Rs.39 per litre while Amul sells at Rs.57 per litre online. He also mentioned that Nandini products are dispatched to many States including Tamil Nadu and emphasised that if developed on the lines of Amul, Nandini can grow even further.