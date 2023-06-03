Mysore University Employees Co-operative Credit Society Ltd., having office in Maharaja’s College premises, has organised Pratibha Puraskar presentaion for meritorious children of the Society members who have scored high marks in SSLC, PUC, Degree, Post-Graduate degree (2022-23) and other equivalent courses, at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall at 9 am tomorrow (June 4). Also, retired members of the Society will be feted on the occasion. University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Finance Officer Sangeetha Gajanan Bhat, Association President M.N. Harish Babu and others will be present. [Ph: 0821-2421430 or 2419458]
Leave a Reply