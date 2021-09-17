Prez, VP and leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

September 17, 2021

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders today greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the President wrote, “My best wishes and greetings to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life, and continue to serve the nation.”

“My greetings to Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi on his birthday. I wish you a healthy, long and prosperous life dedicated to the service of the nation,” tweeted Vice-President Naidu.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also greeted the PM.

“My heartiest greetings to the most popular leader of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated to the development of the last man standing in the society, a symbol of visionary, decisive leadership and tireless work. I pray for your healthy and long life,” Nadda tweeted.

Gandhi in a tweet wrote, “Happy birthday, Modi ji.”

PM greets nation on Vishwakarma Jayanti

New Delhi, Sept. 17(UNI)- Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

Taking to Twitter he wrote “Best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. May the divine architect continue to shower his blessings on our countrymen and may our country attain new heights of progress and development.”