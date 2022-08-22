Prize winners of Hemmaragala Zonal-level Sports Meet
The students of JSS High School in Suttur here have bagged prizes in various categories at the Hemmaragala Zonal-level Sports Meet organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Nanjangud taluk, at Hedathale village in the taluk recently.

In boys’ category, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi and Throwball teams have bagged first place and in girls’ category, Kho-Kho team has secured first and Kabaddi & Badminton teams have secured second place. In athletics category, Rohith bagged Individual Championship by securing first place in Triple Jump, Discus Throw and Shot Put.

Running Race: Yuvaraj – 1st prize in 100 mts; Manu – 1st in 800 mts, M.C. Basavaraj – 1st in 3000 mts; B.P. Rajesh – 2nd in 1500 mts; T.S. Vinay – 2nd in 200 mts; Ramesh – 3rd in 400 mts; Meghana – 1st in 400 mts; Komala – 1st in 800 mts; T.D. Harshitha – 2nd in 3000 mts; Harshita – 2nd in 1500 mts; Rachanshree – 2nd in 200 mts.

High Jump: Yuvaraj – 2nd; Long Jump: Rachanashree – 1st; Triple Jump: Rachanashree – 3rd; Discus Throw: Pavithra – 1st; High Jump: Akumani – 1st; Javelin Throw: Akumani – 2nd; Relay (4×100 mts): Girls and Boys – 1st prize.

The School also bagged the Overall Championship at the Sports Meet, according to a press release from the School Head Master.

