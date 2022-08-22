Winners of Mysore District Amateur Throwball Premier League
August 22, 2022

Mysuru Thunder (women) and Mysuru Royals (men) teams bagged the winner’s trophy in the Mysore District Amateur Throwball Premier League (Season-1) organised by Mysore District Amateur Throwball Association (MDATA) at Manasarowar Pushkarini Vidyashrama (MPV) Grounds in Vijayanagar 1st Stage here yesterday. A total of 8 women’s teams and 10 men’s teams took part in the League.

In the women’s category, Mysuru Thunder beat Mysuru Royals 25-7, 25-22 in the finals to bag the top honours while Mysuru Royals, Mysuru Stars and Mysuru Titans won the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place respectively.

In the men’s category, Mysuru Royals beat Mysuru Defender 25-20, 25-15 in the finals to win 1st place while Mysuru Defender, Mysuru Thunder and Mysuru Wolfs were placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

Sudha Shivaswamy of MPV was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony later in the day. N. Kashinath, Secretary, MDATA, presided.

Earlier, Dr. P. Krishnaiah, Director, Department of Physical Education (DPE), University of Mysore (UoM), inaugurated the Throwball League by throwing the ball.

Mashooda Javeed, President, MDATA, C.K. Murlidhar, Sports Journalist, Swaroopini, Secretary, MPV and C.R. Himamshu, former Syndicate Member, Music University, were present during the inaugural event.

