Procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol from Hill to Palace signals new tradition

October 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Setting a new tradition, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari — Utsava Murti — was brought in a procession from Chamundi Hill to the Mysore Palace ahead of ‘Jumboo Savari.’

The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is in the possession of Mysore Palace Board and is handed over to the Hill Temple (Muzrai Department) before the Dasara begins. The idol is put on display inside the Palace Museum and taken out only during the Dasara festival.

This is the idol which is kept inside the Golden Howdah and taken out during ‘Jumboo Savari’ and the same idol is placed inside the Silver Chariot on the inaugural day of Dasara atop Chamundi Hill every year on which the dignitaries shower flowers.

The 2-ft ‘Panchaloha’ idol in the style of ‘Mahishasura Mardhini,’ carved by sculptor N.S. Janardhan Murthy in 1990, is usually brought to the Palace from the temple in a vehicle after the ceremonial rituals amidst tight security.

This year, however, the idol was brought in a procession from the Chamundi Hill to the Palace to enable the general public and those who cannot make it to the ‘Jumboo Savari,’ to get a glimpse of the deity. After the procession reached the Palace, the idol was shifted to the Golden Howdah and mounted on Abhimanyu’s back a few minutes before the commencement of the Vijayadashami procession.

The procession was witnessed by a large number of devotees and it was flagged off by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at 8 am yesterday and MLAs S.A. Ramdas, G.T. Devegowda and MP Pratap Simha were present on the occasion.

As the idol that was placed on a vehicle moved, people cheered in devotion. It was first received at Chamundi Hill village atop the mountain and later at Tavarekatte village where MLA S.A. Ramdas welcomed the chariot.

Bhajans were sung and flowers were showered on the deity all along the route and people were present on both sides of the road cheering. Inspired by the way people and folk troupes received the idol, Minister Somashekar too danced with gusto and enthused the gathering.

The vehicle with the idol reached Kurubarahalli Circle and then Ittigegud where prayers were offered near Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple.

Crackers were burst to signal the arrival of the procession. The procession then passed through Mansara Road, Lokaranjan Road and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle and entered the Jayamartanda Gate of the Palace.

As the response to the procession from the Hill to the Palace was overwhelming, it saw the successful birth of a new tradition that is likely to continue for years to come.