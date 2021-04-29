Property tax on open land
April 29, 2021

In this season of property tax collection in our city, ‘Property Tax on Open Land’ has become the novel element. Suppose some land around a house is left open, most probably it would be used for gardening, growing vegetables, raising trees by the dwellers.

All such activities provide considerable volume of oxygen into the atmosphere (nature). Such open spaces are essential for the well-being of the environment.

The recent step of “taxing” such land by the local authority is unwise. In fact, such greening activity by city dwellers must be encouraged and really deserve some incentives too.

Also, those dwellers who have setup terrace or roof-top gardening must be provided with some rebate in the taxes. It is hoped that MCC understands this and does the right thing.

– D.V. Mohanprakash, Mysuru, 26.4.2021

  1. ram says:
    April 30, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Sir,

    Today BBMP Bangalore has extended date for paying Property Tax with 5% rebate to May 31, 2021. Looks like still MCC Commisioner and Revenue staff are Snoring without bothering to respond to Mysore Citizens Grievences. What a shame on these guys.

    Will they clarify at least today before 3pm

    Thanks
    Ram

