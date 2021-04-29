April 29, 2021

Sir,

In this season of property tax collection in our city, ‘Property Tax on Open Land’ has become the novel element. Suppose some land around a house is left open, most probably it would be used for gardening, growing vegetables, raising trees by the dwellers.

All such activities provide considerable volume of oxygen into the atmosphere (nature). Such open spaces are essential for the well-being of the environment.

The recent step of “taxing” such land by the local authority is unwise. In fact, such greening activity by city dwellers must be encouraged and really deserve some incentives too.

Also, those dwellers who have setup terrace or roof-top gardening must be provided with some rebate in the taxes. It is hoped that MCC understands this and does the right thing.

– D.V. Mohanprakash, Mysuru, 26.4.2021

