Voice of The Reader

Provide one-minute stop at Jnanabharathi Halt Station

May 21, 2022

Sir,

With reference to a recent letter in this column, I would like to re-emphasise the need for a one-minute stoppage of all Bengaluru-bound trains from Mysuru, maybe except Shatabdi Express at the Jnanabharathi Halt Station.

Jnanabharathi Metro Station is the closest station to Jnanabharathi Halt Station. People can reach their destination fast, saving time and energy.

This facility will also reduce unnecessary vehicular movement leading to less pollution in the already polluted city of Bengaluru. Senior citizens, women and people with baggage can easily shift to Metro Station and reach closest possible point to their respective destination in the State capital. This is a long-term vision for Bengaluru city.

Kengeri and Nayandahalli Metro Stations are a little far from respective train stations. Hence, I  urge the top authorities to consider this people-friendly measure as early as possible.

—Dr. T.N. Manjunath

Chamundipuram

4.5.2022

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST

  1. Aravind says:
    May 27, 2022 at 11:08 am

    S. Instead of halting trains in outer, it will be advisable to give 1 or 2 min halt at Gnanabharathi stn. If need be additional platforms can be constructed. Hope people in GOK & SWR have their eyes, ears & mind open to recieve suggestions & opinions of common public.

