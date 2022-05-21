Provide one-minute stop at Jnanabharathi Halt Station

May 21, 2022

Sir,

With reference to a recent letter in this column, I would like to re-emphasise the need for a one-minute stoppage of all Bengaluru-bound trains from Mysuru, maybe except Shatabdi Express at the Jnanabharathi Halt Station.

Jnanabharathi Metro Station is the closest station to Jnanabharathi Halt Station. People can reach their destination fast, saving time and energy.

This facility will also reduce unnecessary vehicular movement leading to less pollution in the already polluted city of Bengaluru. Senior citizens, women and people with baggage can easily shift to Metro Station and reach closest possible point to their respective destination in the State capital. This is a long-term vision for Bengaluru city.

Kengeri and Nayandahalli Metro Stations are a little far from respective train stations. Hence, I urge the top authorities to consider this people-friendly measure as early as possible.

—Dr. T.N. Manjunath

Chamundipuram

4.5.2022