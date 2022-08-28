Provide usable footpaths for pedestrian safety

August 28, 2022

Sir,

In spite of having wide footpaths in most of the commercial and residential localities in Yadavagiri, Vontikoppal, Gokulam and Jayalakshmipuram, it is very sad to note the condition of the footpaths in these localities.

Most of the footpaths in these areas are undulated, unfit for the pedestrians to use and where the footpath is usable, it is being encroached by haphazardly parked vehicles and vendors of various commodities. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) should show some responsibility towards the safety of the pedestrians who are forced to use the roads to walk risking their lives in spite of having wide footpaths.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 26.8.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]