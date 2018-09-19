PU mid-term exams postponed: DDPUE

Mysuru: The Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPUE) Dr. Dayanand, who also took part in the meeting, said that mid-term exams for PU students scheduled to be held from Sept. 27 to Oct. 9 in the district has been postponed following Yuva Sambhrama. The exams will be conducted after Dasara celebrations. The revised date will be announced later, he said.

Rs. 600 crore released for Govt. Colleges: GTD

Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that the State Government has decided to ensure all basic facilities to 412 Government Colleges that come under Mysore University. A sum of Rs. 600 crore will be released to ensure facilities to these colleges, he said.

One of the Principals who took part in the meeting alleged that the State Government was yet to release funds for Yuva Dasara conducted last year. The government has footed the bills of Yuva Sambhrama but not Yuva Dasara, he claimed.

Assistant Professor Nagesh sought the District Minister to construct raised temporary platforms at K.R. Circle, Ayurveda College Circle and Highway Circle to help the artistes to perform during Jumboo Savari rehearsal. The Minister assured to look into this suggestion.

Principal of Vidyodaya College (T. Narasipur) wanted the District Minister to ensure drinking water besides take safety measures for children as a large number of them are likely to participate in the rehearsal. He also urged to arrange mike system for children’s performance.

Registrar of University of Mysore Prof. Rajanna, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee Special Officer and SP Amit Singh, Working President of Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee M.N. Nataraj, Secretary D.B. Lingannaiah and others were present at the meeting.