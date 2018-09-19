Yuva Sambhrama from Sept.30 – Oct.5 Yuva Dasara from Oct.12 – Oct. 17

Mysuru: State Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda said that the much-anticipated and one of the major attractions of Dasara festivities, Yuva Sambhrama will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri Campus here while the Yuva Dasara will be held from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17 at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

Speaking at the meeting of Principals of various colleges organised by Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee at Evaluation Bhavan of University of Mysore on Monday, he said Yuva Sambhrama and Yuva Dasara will be a springboard for talented youths to perform better in other State and National events.

He asked the Principals to send talented youths, students of their college to take part in both events to entertain the audience. Duration of 8-12 minutes will be given for each team to showcase their talent.

The selected youths will have to perform based on the themes of environment conservation, man-made disasters, national integration, preserving tradition, women empowerment and equality, Indian freedom movement, besides reflecting the local culture, tradition and customs.

They will also create awareness among people by performing on Swachh Bharat Mission, health, hygiene and sanitation measures undertaken by Government of Karnataka.

Full rehearsal on Oct.14

The District Minister said that a full rehearsal of Jumboo Savari with caparisoned elephants and cultural troupes would be conducted along the procession route on Oct. 14 for the first time from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap grounds instead of restricting the run to the Palace premises. This will be on the lines of the full dress rehearsal of the Torchlight Parade, which is conducted at Bannimantap grounds on the evening of Vijayadashami that marks the end of Dasara festivities.

The full rehearsal will be followed by folk troupes like Dollu Kunitha, Kamsale and other folk dances. Youth teams who take part in Yuva Dasara and Yuva Sambhrama will also participate in the full rehearsal procession.

Supply of drinking water and other security measures will be taken to ensure smooth rehearsal. Bus arrangements will be made to pick and drop the folk troupes. The timings of the rehearsal are not yet fixed.

Police-less Dasara

The Minister said that the district administration has taken all measures to celebrate Police-less Dasara. Instructions have been given to City Police Commissioner not to depute much Police staff to all the Dasara events.