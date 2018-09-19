Will ill health keep Ananth Kumar out of Lok Sabha polls?
Bengaluru: While the office of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar has trashed reports that he is suffering from cancer, efforts are on within the BJP to find a replacement for him from the Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Ananth Kumar’s conspicuous absence from public domain for the past two weeks has led to speculation about his health. Kumar, a six-time MP from Bengaluru South, is at present in London.

Sources say Kumar has requested the party leadership to excuse him from contesting elections next year. He has cited health complications. His office though has said that he is in London, visiting his cousins and will return soon.

“Ananth Kumar’s health has been a cause concern for a while now, but nothing has been decided on the BJP candidate for Bengaluru South,” a source close to the Minister said, adding: “If he does not want to contest, the party will look for a new candidate. He does not want any of his family members to succeed him.”

