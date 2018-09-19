DKS stable but still in hospital

Bengaluru: The condition of senior Congress leader and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital at Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru, is said to be stable. He continues to be at the hospital.

Shivakumar had complained of a bad stomach and doctors had suspected it to be a case of food poisoning which kept him confined to his Kanakapura home since Monday. Though doctors treated him at his home, the Minister was shifted to the hospital yesterday.

Sources close to Shivakumar attributed the bad stomach to a sandwich he consumed on his flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. This forced the Minister to skip a Teacher’s Day event he was slated to attend in Kanakapura, his constituency. A team of doctors attended on him and he is under rest for nearly five hours.

Latest reports from Bengaluru said that Shivakumar was suffering from dehydration and the doctors have advised him some rest.

The Enforcement Directorate yesterday registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar in connection with alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions. The agency has filed the case based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him earlier this year before a special court in Bengaluru. Summons is expected to be issued soon to Shivakumar and his four associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The IT Department has accused Shivakumar of transporting a huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ‘hawala’ channels with help of four other accused. The complaint was filed after the department found Rs. 8.59 crore in cash at four Delhi properties, during searches on nearly 60 premises linked to him and his associates in August 2017.