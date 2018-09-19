Pujas performed to seven canons at Palace
Mysuru: Ahead of Dasara, pujas were performed to  the canons at the Mysore Palace this morning.

The puja was performed to seven canons by priest S.V. Prahlada Rao in the auspicious Abhijin Lagna between 11 and 11.30 am. The rituals which included Vijayaganapathi puja, Mruthyunjaya puja, Chamundeshwari puja and Mruthyunjaya Japa.

The seven canons will be used for getting the horses and Dasara elephants acclimatised to gunshot firing.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeshwara Rao said all security measures will be taken for ensuring that Dasara passes off peacefully.

The canons will be loaded for rehearsals during which the horses and Dasara elephants will be acclimatised for gunshot sounds.

DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Palace Security ACP Shailendra and other officials were present.

September 19, 2018

