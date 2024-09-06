Public offices of profit: CM’s five advisors to lose Legislature membership?

September 6, 2024

Bengaluru: Five advisors to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are at risk of losing their legislative seats due to their involvement in offices of profit.

The affected individuals include MLCs K. Govindaraj and Nazeer Ahmed, Yelburga MLA Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Haliyal MLA R.V. Deshpande, and Aland MLA B.R. Patil. Each holds an advisory or significant role connected to the Chief Minister, with Rayaraddi, Deshpande, and Patil having been elected on Congress tickets in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The State Government had introduced an amendment Bill during the Budget session to address this issue, but it has faced delays. The Governor’s office returned at least five Bills, including the one related to offices of profit, requesting further clarification.

The standoff between Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister, exacerbated by the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution against Siddaramaiah over the controversial allotment of 14 sites to his wife, B.M. Parvathi, has heightened concerns among the advisors. They fear losing their positions due to the office of profit allegations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reportedly in discussions with his Cabinet colleagues about the Governor’s request for further clarification. Government sources indicate that notes addressing the Governor’s queries have been prepared following consultations with legal experts.