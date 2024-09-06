Karnataka BJP needs a daring leadership: Prathap Simha

September 6, 2024

Sullia (Dakshina Kannada): Continuing his criticism of Karnataka State BJP leadership, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who was denied a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has called for bold and dynamic leadership within the party to effectively challenge the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

Delivering the keynote address at the ‘Mosaru Kudike’ Utsava organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, Simha emphasised that the State requires a leader with the courage and vision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He urged Hindu organisations to cultivate such leadership, stressing the need for a BJP leader who is both devoted to and loyal to the Hindu religion. Simha underscored the necessity for introspection on this issue.

“We do not need leaders who divide Hindus in the name of caste and we must keep away from such people who can stoop to any level to grab power,” he added.

Highlighting the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ Simha asserted that Hindu society has always championed peace and harmony.

“We must adhere to these values to ensure global peace, mutual trust and harmony. Hinduism has imparted knowledge about our religion, cultural heritage, celestial bodies and astrological science,” he said.

“It is crucial to educate and sensitise our children about the uniqueness and richness of our culture. Our religion and culture can only thrive if we remain united. The concept of Unity in Diversity is embodied solely within Hindu society,” he said, reiterating the urgent need for a leader like Yogi Adityanath for both the Hindu Samaja and the BJP.