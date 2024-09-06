City markets buzz with festival shoppers

September 6, 2024

Mysuru: The markets in the city were chock-a-block with the people shopping for Gowri-Ganesha festival, yesterday. The Gowri festival is being celebrated today, while Ganesha festival is scheduled for tomorrow (Sept. 7).

Devaraja Market and the area around Small Clock Tower on Sayyaji Rao Road, Vani Vilas Market at Agrahara, vegetable market on M.G. Road, Chikka Market at Mandi Mohalla, Dhanvanthri Road, Shivarampet among several other roads in the city, witnessed a heavy rush of people.

The vendors of fruits, flowers, banana, coconut, banana plant, jaggery, grass and other puja materials, that are a must to exchange bagina among the women folk on Gowri festival, did a brisk business.

Despite the negligible rise in the prices of vegetables, fruits and flowers, the people did not care to spend on buying them for celebrating the festival. Sevantige (chrysanthemum) woven with thread is being sold at Rs. 80 – Rs. 100, while the pieces of the same flower is being offered at Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 per 250 grams and roses at Rs. 60 – Rs. 70 for 250 grams.

The per kg of carrot is priced in the range of Rs. 60 to Rs. 80, beans at Rs. 80 to Rs. 100, beetroot at Rs. 50 to Rs. 60, tomato – Rs. 20 to Rs. 30, onion –

Rs. 50 to 60, while the rates of brinjal, cauliflower, ridge gourd, ash gourd, drumsticks and other vegetables remain normal.

The decorative items made of plastic like flowers and door hangings, saffron flags and shawls with the image of Lord Ganesha, were the new attractions in demand.

Women were busy shopping idols of Gowri, along with buying new clothes for family members, defining the festive mood.

Amid this hustle and bustle, the burgeoning traffic came in the way of smooth movement of people on the roads, especially between Shivarampet and Small Clock Tower junction, K.R. Circle to Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Dhanvanthri Road, D. Devaraja Urs Road among several other roads.

The only relief for people feeling tired amid the jostling crowd was watching Dasara elephants on evening walk.